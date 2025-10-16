Trump set to speak to Putin ahead of Zelensky visit: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on the phone Thursday, a day before a visit to Washington by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House confirmed to Anadolu.

Trump will host Zelensky on Friday at the White House, where they are expected to discuss the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles.

On Tuesday, Trump said he remains "disappointed" that Putin has not ended Russia's war with Ukraine.

Urging Putin to "really settle" the war, Trump said he expects that Zelensky will ask for the cruise missiles during the visit.

"He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawks," he added.

Trump said Sunday that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if the war with Russia is not settled.

Russia previously warned that the possible delivery of the missiles to Kyiv could "end badly."

Tomahawk missiles are long-range, precision-guided cruise missiles. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that transfers of such systems raise risks of escalation, while Western officials have argued that arms deliveries are intended to help Ukraine defend its territory.