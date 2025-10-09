US Senate fails to advance funding bills again, prolonging government shutdown

The US Senate on Thursday failed to advance funding bills to end the government shutdown for the seventh time.

By a vote of 54-45, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed Republican measure to fund the government until Nov. 21.

Senators voting in favor included Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and John Fetterman, as well as Independent Angus King. Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote against it. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz did not vote.

By a vote of 47-50, the Senate also did not invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to a continuing resolution, or government funding, by the Democrats.

Both parties continue to accuse each other of obstructing progress on reopening the government.

Earlier Thursday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Democrats of playing political games at the expense of Americans' livelihoods, and challenged them to cross party lines to end the impasse.

"We need five Democrats to break ranks. We need five of them to wake up and come their senses and do the right thing to the American people. How long are they going to allow this pain to be sustained?" Johnson told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused President Donald Trump and Johnson of abandoning the country at a time of crisis.

"The Trump administration, the federal government has now been shut down for more than a week, but Donald Trump, Speaker Johnson and Republicans in Congress are nowhere to be found," Schumer said on the Senate floor, urging Republicans to negotiate with Democrats in a "serious way" to fix the health care premiums crisis.

While a government shutdown does not automatically result in a full-blown economic crisis, it creates major disruptions for many aspects of American life, also adding to uncertainty around the state of the world's biggest economy.

Many federal employees have been furloughed, or forced to work without pay, while others will be placed on mandatory leave until a new budget is approved. Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, determining which government employees are essential.