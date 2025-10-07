Trump approves controversial mining road in Alaska

US President Donald Trump (L) gives remarks to the media after signing an executive order regarding mining in Alaska, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 October 2025. (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump directed his administration to approve a long-debated industrial access road in Alaska, the White House said Monday.

According to a fact sheet, Trump approved the appeal of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, directing his administration to "promptly issue authorizations necessary" for the establishment of the Ambler Road Project.

"This project will provide road transportation access to the Ambler Mining District," it added.

It said the 211-mile (339-kilometer) industrial road through an Alaskan wilderness is "in the public interest" because of the need for access to domestic critical minerals, including copper, cobalt, gallium, and germanium.

The decision directs the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to reissue necessary permits to construct the road.

Trump's decision overturns the Biden administration's 2024 rejection of the Ambler Road project, "which ignored Alaska's economic needs and national security imperatives," it noted.

The White House also announced a partnership with miner firm Trilogy Metals, with an investment of $35.6 million to "support mining exploration" in Alaska's Ambler Mining District.

"This investment makes the US government a 10% shareholder in Trilogy Metals and includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% of the company," it said.

After the announcement, shares of Trilogy Metals surged around 170% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.