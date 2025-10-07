Multiple victims reported after helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway

Law enforcement officers stand near the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP)

A helicopter crashed on a freeway in Sacramento, California on Monday evening, leaving several people injured, CBS News reported.

"There has been a harrowing helicopter crash on 50 eastbound west of 59th St.," Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said on the US social media company X's platform, thanking first responders at the Sacramento Fire Department.

At least three people suffered critical injuries, according to CBS News.

Survivors are being treated at local hospitals, McCarty said.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.