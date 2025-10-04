FBI plans to arrest ex-chief James Comey, suspends agent for refusal to carry out order

The FBI is reportedly planning a high-profile arrest and public escort of indicted former Director James Comey and has suspended an agent who declined to take part, CBS News reported Friday.

Comey was indicted last week on allegations of obstruction and making a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

The charges relate to Comey's testimony about Russian interference during the 2016 US presidential election, in which President Donald Trump won his first term in office.

On the day of his indictment, FBI leaders debated summoning Comey rather than waiting for him to appear in court voluntarily, a source told CBS News.

According to the source, FBI leadership requested "large, beefy" agents in full tactical gear, including Kevlar vests and FBI-branded outerwear, to carry out the arrest, with supervisory special agent Chris Ray tasked with assembling the team.

Ray refused to join the plan, deeming it inappropriate and unusual for a white-collar defendant like Comey, and was subsequently suspended for insubordination.

The FBI is reportedly working to assemble a team to arrest Comey before his court appearance on Thursday.

Several supervisors have declined to cooperate, but sources said that the agency expects to eventually find willing agents.





