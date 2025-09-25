US House Republicans propose Charlie Kirk silver dollar to honor slain conservative activist

Two House Republicans are introducing a bill to mint a commemorative silver dollar featuring the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to American media.

Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger of Texas and Rep. Abe Hamadeh of Arizona told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that they will seek authorization for 400,000 legal-tender coins bearing Kirk's image on one side and the phrase "well done, good and faithful servant" on the other.

The coins would also carry Kirk's full name, "Charles James Kirk," the year 2026, and the nation's official motto.

"Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots," Hamadeh said, calling Kirk an "American treasure" who "ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, … sacrificed his life."

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while speaking at a Utah college earlier this month.

Pfluger said passage would make Kirk the youngest person ever featured on US currency, calling it "a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic."

The coins' final design would be chosen by the Treasury secretary in consultation with President Donald Trump. While an 1866 law bars living individuals from appearing on US money, Congress has wide latitude to authorize commemorative issues.





