Trump slams ABC over Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late-night show

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed ABC over Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night television, accusing the network of pro-Democrat bias and suggesting legal action.

"I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back, The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He criticized Kimmel's ratings and called the host "another arm of the DNC (Democratic National Committee)," alleging his platform amounts to an "illegal campaign contribution."

Trump added that he plans to "test ABC out on this," recalling that a previous lawsuit against the network had yielded him $16 million.

This one sounds even more lucrative," he said, adding: "Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings."

Kimmel, 56, was suspended last week after making remarks about the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. On his show, Kimmel accused the "MAGA gang" of twisting the story for political gain.

Returning to the air Tuesday, Kimmel nearly broke down in tears as he sought to clarify his remarks. "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it," he said.





