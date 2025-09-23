Türkiye ‘so important’ for Middle East stability: US envoy to Ankara

US ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack (AA Photo)

Türkiye is "so important" for stability in the Middle East, the US' ambassador to Ankara said ahead of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"I'm very hopeful. It's a great sign," Tom Barrack told Anadolu when asked about his expectations for the upcoming meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

"Two great countries, two great leaders. I think it gives President Erdoğan the relevance and stature that he deserves," Barrack said outside the UN Headquarters in New York, which is currently hosting world leaders taking part in the 80th session of the General Assembly.

Barrack said the leaders will have "a great conversation."

"The two countries have so much in common. Türkiye is so important for regional stability throughout the Middle East," he added.

Erdoğan, who addressed the UN on Tuesday, will move on to Washington, DC, where he will hold talks with Trump on Thursday.

The leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, and defense industry.