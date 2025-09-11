Uber says set to offer air taxi service as early as 2026

International tech firm Uber announced Wednesday that it will partner with electric air taxi manufacturer Joby Aviation to offer helicopter services through its app as early as 2026.

The development follows Joby Aviation's $125 million purchase of Blade Air Mobility last month, a company that offers passenger flights by helicopter and seaplane.

"Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead," said a statement by JoeBen Bevirt, Joby's founder and CEO.

Once launched, the new service will enable users to book air taxi rides in some of the world's most densely populated cities directly through the Uber app, the companies said.

Uber President and CEO Andrew Macdonald said the partnership marks a step toward the "next generation of travel" and reflects the company's long-standing belief in air mobility.

Further details on booking procedures and availability will be announced closer to the service launch, the company added.





