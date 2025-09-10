Senate panel approves Trump’s Fed nominee Miran

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran sits during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday voted along party lines to advance President Donald Trump's nomination of White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board.

The panel approved Miran's nomination in a 13-11 vote, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. His candidacy now moves to the full Senate, where confirmation is expected.

Miran, a Harvard-trained economist, chairs the White House Council of Economic Advisers and previously served at the Treasury Department during Trump's first term. He has been a vocal defender of the administration's trade and tax policies.