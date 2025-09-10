Conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk killed during university event

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo)

Conservative American political commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a university event in the Western state of Utah on Wednesday, according to officials and bystander video.

Footage posted on social media appears to depict Kirk sitting under a canopy addressing hundreds of assembled students at Utah Valley University when sounds like a gunshot ring out, Kirk recoils, and students began fleeing en masse.

A separate video taken from close to where Kirk was speaking appears to show a bullet striking Kirk's neck, followed by a sudden, massive blood loss.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Kirk died after being shot, saying he "is no longer with us."

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "He was loved and admire by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

The university confirmed that Kirk was shot during a speaking event, saying he "was hit and taken from the location by his security."

"UVU campus is closed. Classes cancelled. Those on campus, secure in place until police officers can escort you safely off campus. Police are currently going building to building escorting people off campus. Roads to campus are currently closed," it said on American social media platform X.

University spokesperson Scott Trotter reportedly walked back an earlier statement that the suspected shooter was arrested.

"On September 10, 2025, at 12:20 a single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally. We can confirm that Mr. Kirk was shot, but we don't know his condition," Trotter said, according to the Deseret News newspaper.

"The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating Campus is closed for the rest of the day," he added.

Trotter did not respond to multiple emails and calls seeking comment.

The local police department for the city of Orem said it did not have comment available on the shooting.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is "closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk."

"Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation," Patel wrote on X.

























