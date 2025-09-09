US Supreme Court allows Trump to remove FTC member for now

The US Supreme Court temporarily sided with President Donald Trump on Monday regarding his removal of Democratic Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, allowing him to keep her from resuming duties.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order staying a July 17 District Court ruling that required Slaughter's reinstatement after Trump fired her in March this year, allowing the administration to prevent her from resuming duties while broader legal questions are considered.

The order said the stay remains "pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court."

The court ordered responses to the administration's application by Sept. 15.

The case centers on whether presidents can remove members of independent federal agencies without cause, potentially challenging the landmark 1935 Humphrey's Executor ruling that established regulatory independence. A ruling favoring Trump could fundamentally alter oversight of labor, broadcasting and other key economic sectors.

The FTC is a five-member commission that protects consumers and enforces antitrust laws. By law, no more than three commissioners can belong to the same political party, with the aim of ensuring bipartisan balance.

Slaughter, originally appointed by Trump in 2018 and later reappointed by President Joe Biden, currently serves as the FTC's only Democratic member following Trump's removal of another Democratic commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya.





