Trump suggests Israel has accepted ceasefire deal, warns Hamas of consequences if rejects offer

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing in Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 September 2025. (IHA Photo)

US President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Israel has accepted his ceasefire terms, also issuing a warning to Palestinian resistance group Hamas to do the same.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

Trump threatened consequences if Hamas rejects the offer, stating: "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Israel's acceptance has not been publicly confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at achieving a prisoner exchange and ending the Gaza war. Hamas accepted a proposal on Aug. 18 agreeing to a 60-day truce, but Israel has not yet responded.

Trump's ultimatum comes as international pressure mounts for a ceasefire agreement that would halt Israel's military offensive, which has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Gaza authorities, leaving the enclave facing famine conditions.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.