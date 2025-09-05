US Department of Defense to be renamed

A senior White House official told American media that Trump would hold a meeting to sign the decree.

The article notes that under US law, the president cannot change the name of the department without an act of Congress. Therefore, the decree is expected to initiate all necessary processes for the name change and instruct the Pentagon to begin preparations.

The White House's daily schedule sent to the press mentioned that Trump would make an announcement on Friday afternoon but did not specify the topic. The article also provides historical context, noting that the Department of War was established in 1789 and its name was changed to the Department of Defense by law in 1947, two years after the end of World War II.