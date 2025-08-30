US approves potential $179 million sale of air defense sustainment to Ukraine

The US State Department approved the potential $179.1 million foreign military sale to Ukraine for Patriot air defense system sustainment and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced Friday.

Ukraine requested equipment and services to maintain its Patriot air defense systems, including classified and unclassified spare parts, maintenance support, software updates, system modifications, test equipment, communication accessories and technical assistance services.

The agency said the sale would support US foreign policy objectives.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's ability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability," it said.

The agency emphasized the sale would help Ukraine "to meet current and future threats" and would not alter the regional military balance.

The State Department also approved potential sales of satellite communications services to Ukraine for $150 million and an $8.5 billion Integrated Battle Command System Enabled Patriot sale to Denmark.

The approvals follow US President Donald Trump's statements about European nations providing security guarantees through ground deployments, with the US potentially offering air support capabilities.

The State Department approved Thursday $825 million in air-delivered munitions for Ukraine.





















