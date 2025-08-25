US deploys F-35 jets for combined summertime exercise with South Korea

The US has deployed F-35 fighter jets to the Korean Peninsula to join an ongoing combined summertime exercise with South Korea, local media said Monday.

The deployment of 10 F-35 variants comes as the 11-day annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise is under way, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The exercise will conclude on Thursday.

Both the F-35A and F-35B, respectively assigned to the US Air Force and the US Marine Corps, have been deployed to Kunsan Air Base under the temporary deployment, according to an official of US Forces Korea.

During their deployment, the fighter jets will train with South Korean counterparts, with a focus on defensive counter-air maneuvers and strengthening integrity to enhance their combined readiness and deter potential threats in the region.





