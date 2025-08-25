Trump 'not happy' about Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital that killed 20

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order that aims to end cashless bail, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure Monday at a series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex that killed 20 people, including five journalists and a firefighter.

"I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "At the same time, we have to end that all nightmare. I'm the one that got the hostages out."

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga. Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Trump further said that he believes "a little bit less than 20" hostages being held in Gaza remain alive, suggesting that "one or two are gone."

"When we get down to that final 10 or 20, these people aren't going to release them, because they're dead after they release them. So, it's a nasty situation, very nasty, horrible thing," he said.

It is unclear what the US president was basing his assessment on. Israel has previously said that about 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 who are believed to be alive.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

