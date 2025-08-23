Zohran Mamdani leads fundraising in NYC mayoral race

Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has surged ahead in fundraising for the race, collecting more than $1 million in recent weeks, according to new filings with the city's Campaign Finance Board.

Mamdani has quickly become a rising star among progressive Democrats after he won New York City's mayoral Democratic primary in June, putting him on track to become the first Muslim and first South Asian to lead the US largest city.

His $1,051,200 raised from mid-July to mid-August 2025 far exceeds the $420,886 raised by incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is pursuing a second term as an independent, and the $507,660 reported by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo since restarting his campaign in July after losing to Mamdani in the primary.

Cuomo has also transferred more than $68,000 from a state-level campaign account to bolster his city campaign funds, according to media reports.



