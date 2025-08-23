US state of California signs climate, tech partnership with Denmark

California signed a pact Friday with Denmark that will focus on bolstering commercial and research ties between the US state and the European Union member on climate and technology, according to media reports.

Officials said the partnership will focus on green energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

"California and Denmark are leaders in green energy, in sustainability and innovation," Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said at a news conference in San Francisco. "You excel in the tech industry. We know, I would argue, a thing or two about design, innovation, energy efficiency and I would add quality of life."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized that his state's commitment to sustainability is paying off, making it one of the leaders in the field.

"Ninety-three percent of the days so far this calendar year, the fourth largest economy in the world, has run on 100% green energy, clean energy," Newsom said, adding that the partnership is valuable because Denmark is known for its green energy and sustainability.

"This is the most comprehensive kind of agreement we have made so far with any American state and we are extremely happy to do so," said Rasmussen.

The two sides have agreed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 through transitioning to clean energy and using methods like "climate smart agriculture." They also intend to collaborate on "digital cyber resilience" while sharing knowledge on emerging technologies and sustainability.

Officials said the partnership is meant to step up commercial ties and create stronger trade.

While there are no tariffs specific to Denmark, Danish goods are subject to a 15% EU tariff.





