US lawmaker exposes Israeli lobby’s ‘incredible influence and control’ on Congress

US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Israel of having "incredible influence and control" on nearly all members of Congress, exposing pro-Israel lobby trips for American lawmakers to visit Israel.

In an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday, Greene said no other country enjoys the level of political leverage in the US as Israel.

"Israel is the only country I know of that has some sort of incredible influence and control over nearly every single one of my colleagues," she said.

Her comments came as Kelly described receiving repeated invitations and pressure to travel to Israel. "I have had multiple, multiple reach outs to me, both from friends and from connected people in DC, begging me to go to Israel with them. And I have said no every time," Kelly said, adding that the outreach had intensified in recent months in light of her criticism of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

Greene argued that activities by the pro-Israel American lobby, the Israel Political Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, amount to foreign lobbying without accountability.

"AIPAC argues, oh, but we're Americans. Yes, they are Americans, but they are coming to Congress and to the federal government asking on behalf of the country of Israel," she said.

Unlike other foreign-linked groups, she noted that AIPAC is not required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The lawmaker from the state of Georgia also highlighted congressional trips to Israel, calling them a deliberate strategy to cultivate loyalty among new legislators.

She added that AIPAC "takes every single … freshman member of Congress their first year" on "a very special trip to Israel in August," which is Congress' recess and month-long district work period. She stressed that she refused to participate.

"I don't know what they do there, but they take them on tours, like the pictures we've seen recently of the (House) Speaker (Mike Johnson) and other members (of) Congress at the Wailing Wall … They wear the kippah … They're not Jewish, but yet they're adorning Jewish attire, and they're at these Jewish religious sites," Greene said.

Greene last month attempted to strip $500 million in US funding for Israel's Iron Dome defense system, criticizing the bombing of Gaza's only Catholic church and the "wiping out" of the civilian population. Her effort failed in a 422-6 vote in the House of Representatives.

She became the first Republican lawmaker to publicly describe the situation in Gaza as a "genocide," while simultaneously condemning Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and Israel's military campaign.

During her interview with Kelly, Greene questioned the $3.8 billion in annual US military aid to Israel.

While insisting she is not anti-Israel, Greene said her stance is about protecting US interests.

"I've turned radically and unapologetically for America, just flat out for America," she said. "I'm sorry. We don't have time to fund what you're doing."





