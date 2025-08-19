2 killed, 3 injured in West Virginia shooting

A shooting in West Virginia on Monday left two people dead, including a suspected gunman, along with three others injured, local media reported.

According to WVNS-TV, the Fayette County Sheriff's office said they responded around 10:30 am to the Mount Carbon area, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Beckley, after reports of a gunshot victim and an armed suspect.

The suspected gunman was found dead inside his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said, adding a second victim was found dead under a neighboring carport.

Three other people suffered minor gunshot wounds and were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.