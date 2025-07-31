White House says countries without trade deal, letter to hear from US 'tonight'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The White House confirmed Thursday that reciprocal trade tariffs will take effect at midnight Aug. 1.

"We've sent out 17 letters to countries around the world and the rest of those countries that either do not have a deal or have a letter, they will be hearing from this administration by the midnight deadline tonight," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"So yes, tomorrow, Aug. 1, the reciprocal rates will be going into effect," she added.

When asked about considering extending the Aug. 12 deadline for China, Leavitt said the US is moving in the right direction with China.

"The current policy, the current trade program that we have going with China right now as it stands, will decrease our deficit by $5 billion this year so we are moving in the right," she said.