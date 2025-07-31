US Sen. Graham slams European leaders over Palestinian statehood stance

US Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday took aim at European leaders, some of whom recently announced their intention to recognize the Palestinian State amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

"I find it odd that Arab leaders are calling for Hamas to disarm and accept safe passage out of Gaza while European leaders are threatening to recognize a Palestinian state if Israel doesn't accept a ceasefire.

"To our friends in Europe, you're enticing Hamas to stay in the fight. Stop it," Graham said on X.

After France and the UK, Canada also announced that it intends to recognize Palestine as a state during the 80th UN General Assembly in September.

US President Donald Trump expressed his "displeasure and his disagreement" with the leaders of France, the UK, and Canada, the White House said Thursday.

"He feels as though that's rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.