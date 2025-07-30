Kamala Harris says won’t run for California governor in 2026

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will not run for governor of California in 2026.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor," Harris said in a statement. "But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential race to Donald Trump after replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, said she plans to focus on helping elect Democrats and engaging with the public outside of elected office.

"For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office," she said. "I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."