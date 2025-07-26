Thousands seek to leave NASA due to cuts, shakeup

More than 3,800 NASA employees — over 20% of the agency's civil servant workforce — have applied to resign under a federal buyout program, as the space agency faces major budget cuts and leadership uncertainty, according to US media reports on Friday.

The deferred resignation program, part of a Trump administration effort to reduce federal spending, could shrink NASA's workforce from around 18,000 to 14,000 employees, CBS News reported. The figure includes nearly 500 workers who left through normal attrition, according to the agency.

NASA spokesperson Cheryl Warner said safety remains a top priority as the agency works to streamline its operations. "NASA remains committed to a Golden Era of exploration and innovation, including to the Moon and Mars," she said.

The buyout initiative was launched by the Department of Government Efficiency and closed at midnight Friday. NASA said around 870 employees applied in the first round, followed by 3,000 in the second.

The mass resignations come amid rising uncertainty at the agency. The administration's budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 would cut NASA's funding by 25% — from $24 billion to $18 billion — prompting concern among staff and stakeholders.

Adding to the turmoil, President Donald Trump recently withdrew his nomination of billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead the agency, following a public clash with SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was named acting administrator earlier this month.





