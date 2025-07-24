US Justice Department told Trump his name is in Epstein files: Report

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to the media, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington D.C., June 27, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Donald Trump in May that his name appeared in Justice Department files about disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Citing senior administration officials, the newspaper reported that Bondi and her deputy informed Trump at a meeting in the White House that many high-profile figures were also named.

The report said they told Trump that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein, some officials said.

It said they also told Trump that senior Justice Department officials did not plan to release any more documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender because the material contained child pornography and victims' personal information.

The news outlet released the story after a federal court in the state of Florida blocked the US Justice Department's bid Wednesday to unseal grand jury documents related to Epstein.

The White House condemned the WSJ report as "fake news."

CNN revealed newly uncovered archived video footage and photos Tuesday that showed Trump's relationship with Epstein.

Epstein reportedly killed himself in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. While his death was ruled a suicide, a wave of conspiracy theories emerged because of his well-documented connections to famous and powerful public figures.