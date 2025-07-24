Trump denies plans to destroy Musk companies, says he wants all businesses to 'thrive'

US President Donald Trump denied reports Thursday that suggested he plans to destroy Elon Musk's companies by removing government subsidies.

"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon's companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the US Government. This is not so," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He emphasized his support for business success. "I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before," he said, adding it would be good for America if they are better.

"We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way," he said.

Asked Wednesday about a recent agreement signed between Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI and the Pentagon, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said she believed Trump did not support the idea of federal agencies contracting Musk's companies. Leavitt said she would need to speak with the president about the cancellation of existing contracts.

Trump's statement comes amid a significant clash with Musk that ended their cooperative relationship. The dispute centers on Trump's tax and domestic policy bill, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination."

Musk has made sharp personal criticisms, suggesting Trump should be impeached and announced the creation of a new "America Party."

Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk's companies like SpaceX, expressing disappointment in the billionaire who had supported his 2024 reelection campaign and led the Department of Government Efficiency.