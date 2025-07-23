Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in New York City

Pro-Palestinian groups gathered Tuesday in New York City to demand an immediate end to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

They held signs saying "Stop Starving Gaza now!," "Feed Gaza's Babies" and "Open the border, end the blockade."

Protests were also held in other cities including the capital Washington, DC, Chicago and San Francisco to demand an end to the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip as mass starvation has surged to unprecedented levels.

The UN on Tuesday condemned the "unacceptable pattern" of attacks on aid seekers in Gaza, despite repeated assurances from Israel that civilians would not be targeted.

Israel has killed more than 59,100 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





