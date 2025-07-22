Trump: U.S. would strike Iran’s nuclear sites again "if necessary"

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump responded to comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during an interview with Fox News, in which Araghchi reportedly said the damage to Iran's nuclear sites was "very serious" and that the facilities had been destroyed.

"Of course they were—exactly as I said. And if necessary, we'll do it again," Trump wrote.

He also lashed out at CNN, accusing the network of spreading misinformation. Trump criticized early reports suggesting that the strikes may have only set Iran's nuclear program back by a few months, calling for CNN's "fake reporters" to be fired and demanding an apology from both the network and those questioning the impact of the strikes.