US defense chief welcomes Philippine president for talks

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Pentagon for talks.

"Our storied Alliance has never been stronger or more essential than it is today. Together, we remain committed to the mutual defense treaty," Hegseth told reporters ahead of the closed-door meeting.

Marcos, for his part, said Hegseth's visit to the Philippines in March was an "important symbol" and sent "very clear message" about the continuing partnership.

He added the mutual defense treaty with the US continues to be the "cornerstone" of the bilateral relationship, "especially when it comes to defense and security cooperation."

Later Monday, the Philippine president will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He arrived Sunday in Washington, DC for a three-day official visit, aiming to push for a bilateral trade agreement and discuss defense collaboration with US President Donald Trump, with whom he is going to meet on Tuesday.

Marcos' visit will focus on negotiating the 20% tariff imposed on Philippine exports to the US, which is set to take effect on Aug. 1.

The Philippines is a traditional ally of the US, and the two countries enjoy strong economic and military ties. Their security partnership is based on the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.