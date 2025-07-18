US reiterates level 4 advisory for Syria over violence in Suwayda

The US State Department on Thursday reaffirmed its highest-level travel warning for Syria, urging American citizens to leave the country immediately over the recent violence in the country, including in the southern city of Suwayda.

"The Travel Advisory for Syria remains at Level 4 - Do Not Travel to Syria. This advisory remains in effect due to the risks of armed conflict and violence," the department said on X.

The warning comes as the Israeli army launched airstrikes this week on the Syrian capital Damascus as well as Suwayda and Daraa on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.

A ceasefire, however, was reached in Suwayda on Wednesday after clashes between armed Druze and Beduin groups.

"U.S. citizens able to depart Syria, please do so. U.S. citizens can cross the land border from Syria to Jordan and visas are available on arrival," the advisory added.

The department said airports are open with regular flights operating out of Damascus and Aleppo, adding: "If you are not able to depart Syria, shelter in place."





