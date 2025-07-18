Brazil’s president rebukes Trump amid tariff row

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fiercely condemned US President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on Brazilian imports, vowing to defend Brazil's national sovereignty against foreign interference.

Speaking Thursday at a youth event in Goiania, central Brazil, Lula directly challenged Trump announcement last week of a 50% tariff on all Brazilian imports, which is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1.

"No gringo is going to give orders to this president," he asserted, rejecting what he termed "imperialist arrogance."

Lula also mentioned the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol, which followed Trump's electoral defeat.

"If Trump lived in Brazil and tried to do in Brazil what he did at the Capitol, he would certainly be tried and could be imprisoned," he said.

He also underscored Brazil's 201 years of diplomatic relations with the US, emphasizing that no country should interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"Brazil has 201 years of diplomatic relations with the United States and a trade deficit of $410 billion in 15 years. We do not accept that the president sends an email saying that if we do not release (former President Jair) Bolsonaro, a 50% tariff will apply," Lula declared.

"We will respond as democrats: we do not accept that anyone interferes in our internal affairs."

The exchange escalated Thursday as Trump publicly insisted that Lula's government "change course" and "stop attacking" his predecessor, Bolsonaro, signaling no immediate de-escalation in the crisis.

The crisis stems from Trump's letter on July 9, 2025, in which he announced the tariff on all Brazilian imports. In that correspondence, Trump accused Brazil of unfair treatment towards former right-wing president Bolsonaro, labeling Bolsonaro's ongoing treason trial a "witch hunt" and linking it to alleged trade injustices.

The US president also sent a letter directly to Bolsonaro, reiterating his support and underlining his desire for the trial against the former leader to end "immediately," along with what he called a "ridiculous censorship regime."

Despite the strong words, Lula reaffirmed Brazil's willingness to negotiate, expressing his conviction that "there are no winners" in a trade war.





