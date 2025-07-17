EX-FBI CHIEFS DAUGHTER FIRED FROM DOJ AMID EPSTEIN FALLOUT

Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired from the US Department of Justice on Wednesday, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

She was a prominent figure in several high-profile cases, including the sex trafficking prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs earlier this year and the investigation and conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, a key associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She served in the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

One of the sources said the office cited Article II of the Constitution, which establishes the executive power of the president, in the decision.

Nick Biase, a spokesperson for the Southern District of New York, declined to comment.

James Comey has long been a political flashpoint, especially for President Donald Trump, who fired him as FBI director during the Russia probe in 2017.

The development comes as Trump distances himself from supporters calling for the release of documents tied to the Epstein case.

"My PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work…I don't want their support anymore!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday.

The president also defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has faced scrutiny for allegedly withholding information.

"Pam Bondi, I really think that she's done very good," Trump told reporters. "What more can she do than that? I mean, honestly, what more can she do?"

His remarks drew criticism from within his own base. House Speaker Mike Johnson maintained that "we should put everything out there and let the people decide," while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed her call for the release of Epstein's alleged client list.

Trump appeared unfazed by the backlash, downplaying public interest in the Epstein saga.

"It's pretty boring stuff. It's sordid, but it's boring," he said Tuesday. "And I don't understand why it keeps going."

Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019, has remained a central figure in conspiracy theories and partisan divides.

The DOJ's recent determination that no incriminating "client list" exists has only deepened that rift—both in the public and within Trump's MAGA ranks.





