Kennedy fires top aides in US health shakeup, CNN reports

Reuters AMERICAS
Published July 16,2025
U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired two of his top aides, chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson and deputy chief of staff for policy Hannah Anderson, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Both the leaders were ousted only after a few months on the job, the report said.

It was unclear whether there was a single triggering event that prompted the firings, the report added.

HHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.