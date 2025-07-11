Pentagon chief vows to boost US drone production

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo Thursday to accelerate modernization of the nation's drone program, boost domestic production and eliminate regulatory barriers that hinder innovation.

"While global military drone production skyrocketed over the last three years, the previous administration deployed red tape," Hegseth wrote in the memo, dubbed "Unleashing US Military Drone Dominance."

His memo follows President Donald Trump's executive order dated June 6 which directed the federal government to prioritize drone technology as a cornerstone of national defense strategy.

"I am rescinding restrictive policies that hindered production and limited access to these vital technologies, unleashing the combined potential of American manufacturing and warfighter ingenuity," Hegseth wrote.

He outlined that the new drone strategy is centered around three key initiatives; bolstering the US drone manufacturing base, accelerating technological superiority and transforming training.

"Drone technology is advancing so rapidly, our major risk is risk-avoidance," Hegseth wrote.





