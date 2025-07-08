US to send more weapons to Ukraine: Trump

The US will send more weapons to Ukraine, President Donald Trump said Monday.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves," Trump told reporters along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump said Ukraine is getting hit "very hard."

"We're going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons primarily, but they're getting hit very, very hard. So many people are dying in that mess," he added.

The Pentagon also confirmed that the US will send additional weapons to Ukraine.

"At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

Last week, local media reported that the Pentagon had suspended some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over low US stockpiles.

The Department of Defense said last week that it continues to provide Trump with "robust options regarding military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end."

Ukraine warned last week that delays or reductions in defense support "would only encourage" Russia to prolong its war.

The move to send more weapons follows separate conversations Trump had last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Afterward, Trump described his discussion with Putin as disappointing, noting that there was "no progress" toward a ceasefire.

Asked if the US would sell more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, Trump said on Friday that "we might. We're looking at it."





