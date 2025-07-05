'Triumph of democracy': Trump signs sweeping tax, spending bill

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed his landmark economic legislation, known as the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," calling it a defining moment for the nation.

"This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run," Trump said at the signing ceremony during a Fourth of July military family picnic at the White House.

"After this kicks in, our country is going to be a Rocketship, economically," he added.

Framing the bill as a fulfillment of his campaign promises, Trump said: "We made promises, and it's really promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them. There's a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy."

Declaring a new era, Trump said: "The Golden Age of America is upon us. We are in the golden age. It's going to be a period of time the likes of which I don't think this country has ever experienced before."

"We're going to make America great again," he said. "It's happening very fast."

The US House of Representatives passed the sweeping tax-cut and spending bill Thursday in a narrow 218-214 vote.

The legislation, expected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt, secures key domestic goals of the Trump administration.

Turning to foreign policy, Trump touted US military strikes on Iran as "a flawless mission."

"Every single bomb hit, and it was total obliteration. Total obliteration," he said.

He claimed there were "zero illegal people" crossing the border last month and blamed former US President Joe Biden for letting "21 million people" in, including "gangs and prisoners and drug lords."

Trump criticized the Biden administration for "four horrible years of embarrassment," calling the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 as possibly "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country."

"We're never going to let a thing like that happen again," he pledged.



