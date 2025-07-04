White House to host UFC fight, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday at an event on the eve of July 4 that the White House will host a UFC fight.

"Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250," Trump said.

"We're going to have a UFC fight—think of this—on the grounds of the White House," he added at the America 250 event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Affirming the president's plans, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump is "dead serious."

"We are in discussions with the White House about hosting a UFC event on site," a UFC official told CNN, without providing any additional information.





