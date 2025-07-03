US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation in phone call

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a phone call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente to underscore the critical role of bilateral security cooperation in ensuring regional stability, the US State Department said Wednesday.

During the conversation, the officials reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening joint efforts against transnational criminal and terrorist groups that endanger public safety, undermine Mexico's sovereignty, and threaten the lives of citizens in both countries, the department said in a statement.

Rubio and de la Fuente also stressed the importance of advancing North America's economic security and prosperity.

The leaders agreed to continue working closely to ensure that the US-Mexico partnership delivers tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations.





