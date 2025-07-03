NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Mamdani calls for fighting ‘authoritarianism’

Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani called for fighting "authoritarianism" during a primary victory celebration in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Speaking to supporters, including major labor union leaders, Mamdani emphasized the city's role in opposing federal policies he views as harmful.

"We know that in this moment, it is up to us in this city to show that we can not only fight back against authoritarianism, but we can also fight for working people," Mamdani said.

The Democratic nominee strongly criticized the tax-cut and spending bill that passed the Senate 51-50 on Tuesday, which US President Donald Trump called his "big, beautiful bill."

Mamdani described the legislation as a "betrayal of working-class Americans from coast to coast," arguing it seeks to "steal from the hungry, to cut health care from the workers, all to aid those who already have more money than they know what to do."

The remarks came amid escalating tensions with Trump, who said Wednesday he would not let Mamdani "destroy" New York City and threatened arrest if the nominee interferes with federal immigration operations.

Mamdani earlier described Trump's statements as "an attack on our democracy" and a warning to New Yorkers who refuse to stay silent. He accused the president of "intimidation" tactics.

Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in last week's Democratic primary after rank-choice votes were counted. His victory positions him to become New York City's first Muslim mayor, if he wins in November.