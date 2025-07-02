Trump administration threatens legal action against CNN for coverage of app to track immigration officers

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a temporary migrant detention center informally known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in Ochopee, Florida, U.S., July 1, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The Trump administration is threatening CNN for promoting an app that enables users to locate and potentially evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to media reports.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters in the state of Florida during a visit to a new ICE detention facility in the Everglades, referred to as "Alligator Alcatraz," that her agency, along with the Justice Department, was considering legal action against the news network for its coverage of the IceBlock app, the Guardian reported Tuesday.

"We're working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them," she said, "because what they're doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities and operations. We're going to actually go after them and prosecute them. What they're doing is illegal."

A CNN spokesperson defended the network's coverage.

"This is an app that is publicly available to any iPhone user who wants to download it. There is nothing illegal about reporting the existence of this ... nor does such reporting constitute promotion or other endorsement of the app by CNN," said the spokesman.

Software developer Joshua Aaron told CNN he launched the app when he "saw what was happening in this country," saying it was his way to "fight back."

He likened the Trump administration's deportation efforts to Nazi Germany. "We're literally watching history repeat itself," he said.

Trump's border czar also condemned CNN's reporting on the IceBlock app.

"We need to send a strong message that we need to protect the law enforcement officers," said Tom Homan.