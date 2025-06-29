Turkish students in US win top awards at Global MasterMinds Olympiad

Three Turkish students living in the US won top awards Saturday in mathematics, science, research and innovation at the Global MasterMinds Olympiad, an international competition for middle and high school students.

The Olympiad, which attracted more than 700 students from around the world, promotes hands-on learning and problem-solving in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.

Selim Yavuz, a first-year high school student from North Haven, Connecticut, won two first-place awards in mathematics and research for his study on the effects on children's health of screen addiction.

"Today, I received the reward for my intensive and determined efforts. I am very happy," Yavuz told Anadolu, adding that he prepared for six months for the competition.

Batuhan Alp Karaalp, also from the Northeastern state of Connecticut, won second place in innovation for his solar-powered UV light disinfection device designed to prevent the spread of germs in mailboxes.

The 15-year-old said he hopes to further develop the project and eventually start a business.

Hamit Akça, a senior high school student from Connecticut, won third place in science with his spring-loaded, parachute-deployed rocket project aimed at reducing costs in rocket systems.

"My spring-loaded system allows for reusable rockets and cost savings," Akça said, explaining that most current rocket systems rely on carbon dioxide and explosive mechanisms, which require separate expenses for each launch.

Professor Olcay Yavuz of Southern Connecticut State University, who coached the students, voiced hope the awards would inspire other young people.

"There is a hesitation among Turkish youth here with a 'I can't do it' mindset, but these award-winning students have shown that they can learn the language and culture perfectly and represent our country and flag proudly everywhere," Yavuz told Anadolu.

According to organizers, the Global MasterMinds Olympiad, held under the slogan "Revolutionizing Education Through Innovation," focuses on unlocking students' potential through practical learning.

Hundreds of students compete in fields such as coding, research, innovation, green sustainability, mathematics, and entrepreneurship.