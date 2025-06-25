Trump blasts US media reporting limited damage to Iran nuclear plans

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted US media outlets for reporting that US attacks did not appear to have destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities as he had claimed.



"Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform - writing in all caps.



"The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public," Trump continued.



An initial intelligence evaluation suggested that the weekend's bombardment failed to destroy Iran's underground nuclear facilities, the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN reported, citing officials familiar with the military intelligence report from the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).



Trump has maintained that the targeted US attacks destroyed the nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. He described the strikes as a death blow to Iran's nuclear programme.



But the DIA report said only the entrances to the deeply buried facility in Fordow were destroyed, while the underground structures themselves remained intact, according to the US outlets. The five-page report also suggests that Iran had already moved its stockpile of enriched uranium to other locations before the attacks, the newspapers reported.



The reports stated that the attack had set back Iran's nuclear programme only by some months.



Earlier Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, condemned the publication of the report, which she said was leaked to CNN, the first to report it, by a "low-level loser in the intelligence community."



She called the assessment "flat-out wrong."



"Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."

