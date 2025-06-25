Trump’s intel chief says 'new intelligence confirms' Iran nuclear facilities 'destroyed'

US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday that "new intelligence confirms" Iran's nuclear facilities have been "destroyed" in weekend strikes.

"New intelligence confirms what (the US president) has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed," Gabbard wrote on X.

She said Iran would need to "rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do," if Tehran chose to reconstruct them.

Gabbard criticized media reports citing leaked intelligence assessments, claiming they were "written with low confidence" and selectively released to "undermine President (Donald) Trump's decisive leadership."

On Tuesday, a CNN report cited US intelligence suggesting that strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by months rather than destroying it completely.

However, Iran acknowledged Wednesday that nuclear installations were "badly damaged" in US and Israeli attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office assessed the combined strikes "set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years."

Trump has consistently claimed Iran's nuclear facilities were "obliterated" in the weekend operation targeting the three key sites.