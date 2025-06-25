News World NATO commits to spending 5% of GDP on defence by 2035

NATO leaders committed Wednesday to spend five percent of annual output on defence by 2035, seen as vital to counter the threat from Russia and keep US President Donald Trump engaged with the alliance.

World leaders and delegates take a seat at a round table at the beginning of the NATO Summit at the World Forum in The Hague, The Netherlands, 25 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

NATO leaders on Wednesday officially agreed to raise defence and related spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, dpa has learnt.



Allies endorsed a major increase pushed by US President Donald Trump and aimed at deterring Russia.



Leaders formally signed off on plans to more than double current spending levels amid growing concerns that Moscow's armed forces could be ready to attack a NATO country within a few years.



So far, NATO allies have been obliged to spend at least 2% of their economic output on defence, a goal agreed to in 2014 and only set to be achieved by all member states this year.



Under the new pledge, at least 3.5% of GDP must go to core military expenditure, with an additional 1.5% earmarked for related expenses, including infrastructure that can be used for military purposes.



The new spending target represents a huge challenge for many of the 32 NATO states - and has not come to pass without opposition.



