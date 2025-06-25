Türkiye welcomes ceasefire between Iran and Israel, urges diplomacy, reform in defense trade: President

The Turkish president said Wednesday that his country welcomes the newly declared ceasefire between Iran and Israel, adding that he expects both sides to "fully comply with my friend (US President Donald) Trump's call unconditionally."

In remarks following a NATO summit in The Hague, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that Türkiye had been involved in intense diplomatic efforts from the onset of the recent military hostilities between Israel and Iran, which he said "posed serious risks to the region."

"Like all countries in the region, Israel's security depends on the stability, peace, and prosperity of its neighbors," Erdoğan said, adding: "Israel's attacks have turned Gaza's humanitarian tragedy into a catastrophe that no person with a conscience can ignore."

He reiterated Ankara's belief that "lasting solutions with Iran are only possible through diplomacy and dialogue," emphasizing that "our region is full of examples showing that war and destruction lead nowhere."

Erdoğan said Türkiye "hopes the ceasefire will be transformed into lasting calm," stressing that "everyone needs to shoulder responsibility to achieve peace in the Middle East."

On European defense industry integration, the Turkish president stated he had stressed that the participation of non-EU NATO partners would "serve the interests of all Europe."

Ankara is also holding ongoing talks with London and Berlin on the Eurofighter jet program, he added, noting "positive developments."

He also welcomed recent progress on another key issue with the US: "We discussed the F-35 (fighter jet) issue. We made payments of $1.3 to 1.4 billion for F-35s, and we saw that Mr. Trump was well-intentioned about delivering them."

On NATO's collective posture, Erdoğan announced that Türkiye led efforts to ensure that "NATO documents call for lifting all barriers to defense trade among allies, without exception."

"We also made sure the declaration reflected our view that counterterrorism can only succeed through genuine solidarity among allies," he said.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's continued diplomatic push for a just and sustainable peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying: "I believe a window of opportunity has opened for a ceasefire and lasting peace."