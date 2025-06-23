White House says US attacks on Iran 'resounding success'

The White House on Monday called the weekend US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities a clear success, voicing confidence that Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles had been destroyed in the attacks.

"This operation was a resounding success," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told ABC News, referring to the US attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites.

"We are confident, yes, that Iran's nuclear sites were completely and totally obliterated," she said.

Addressing reports that Iran may have relocated nuclear materials before the strikes, Leavitt said: "We have a high degree of confidence that where those strikes took place is where Iran's enriched uranium was stored."

Discussing the consequences of the attacks, she claimed the US "took away" Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons, thereby making America safer. "This is a regime that threatens 'death to America'," said Leavitt, referring to a slogan popularized after the 1979 Iranian revolution, in opposition to US policies towards Iran, including its support for the deposed shah and harsh sanctions.



POSSIBLE REGIME CHANGE IN IRAN



Separately, speaking to Fox News, Leavitt also commented on the US approach to possible regime change in Iran, something Israel's leadership has spoken in favor of.

"The president believes the Iranian people can control their own destiny," she said.

"If the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful, diplomatic solution-which the president is still interested in engaging in ... why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime?" she added.

Saying the US posture on the subject has not changed, she hinted at a grassroots change in Iran rather than foreign intervention by the US.

The comments followed a Sunday social media post by US President Donald hinting at potential regime change: "If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who started the conflict with Iran, has been outspoken in favoring regime change there.



'FOOLISH' TO CLOSE STRAIT OF HORMUZ



When asked by reporters about US policy if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, Leavitt said: "I can assure you the administration is actively and closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz."

"The Iranian regime would be foolish to make that decision," she said.

Iran's parliament on Sunday approved a bill to close the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to naval traffic, though the final decision rests with the Supreme National Security Council.

US Vice President JD Vance said Iran disrupting traffic in the strait would be "suicidal" for Tehran itself, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would be a "terrible mistake."

The US on Saturday targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Trump said satellite images show "monumental damage" to all nuclear sites, calling "obliteration" an accurate description.

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed initial assessments show all three sites sustained "extremely severe" damage, though battle damage assessment continues.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

The US said it did not take part in the initial attacks, but on Saturday it sent its bombers to do damage to Iran that Israeli forces were not capable of, at Tel Aviv's urging.























