US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities 'hard and accurate': Trump

US President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House in Washington, following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities (EPA Photo)

US President Donald Trump described American strikes carried out early Sunday on three key Iranian nuclear facilities as "hard and accurate," praising the military's precision.

"The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be 'monumental.' The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military," Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said more than 125 American aircraft participated in the mission, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers and surveillance aircraft as well as a guided missile submarine.

He confirmed that initial battle damage assessments show all three sites sustained "extremely severe" damage.

A US official told the New York Times that six American warplanes dropped a dozen 30,000-pound (13,608 kilogram) bunker-buster bombs on Fordo. While the facility was not destroyed, another senior US official claimed the strike "severely damaged" the underground complex.

US Vice President JD Vance claimed the operation destroyed Iran's nuclear program.

"What we did is we destroyed the Iranian nuclear program. I think we set that program back substantially," he said.