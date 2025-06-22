Canada urges diplomatic solution to defuse tensions after US attack on Iran

Canada on Sunday called on all parties—Israel, Iran, and the US—to return to negotiations and pursue de-escalation through diplomacy.

In response to the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Canadian Foreign Ministry emphasized the country's consistent position in opposition to Iran's nuclear program.

"Canada has been consistent and clear that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons as they are a threat to international security," the ministry said on X.

"Canada continues to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation, protecting civilian lives, and restoring stability through diplomacy," the statement said, urging parties to "return to the negotiating table and reach a resolution to this crisis."

US AIRSTRIKES ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES



US President Donald Trump announced that American forces conducted "very successful" strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities.

The operation involved more than 125 aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers that dropped six bunker-buster bombs on Fordo, according to Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the strikes as an "incredible and overwhelming success," suggesting the attacks "devastated the Iranian nuclear program."

Hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes across Iran, targeting military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities report at least 25 killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks. Iran's Health Ministry says 430 people died and over 3,500 were wounded in Israeli assaults.