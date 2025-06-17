US homeland security secretary hospitalized

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a hospital in Washington, DC by ambulance Tuesday, according to a report by CNN.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, the report said Noem has remained conscious while at the hospital and has been in communication with her security detail.

No further information regarding the nature of her condition or the reason for the hospitalization was immediately available.

The report also said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had not provided any official response on the matter as of Tuesday afternoon.